Tim Peake has stepped down from his job as an astronaut to assume the role of ambassador to space.

Born in Chichester in 1972 Tim joined the European Space Agency in 2009, making him the country’s second ever astronaut.

The UK Space Agency has today paid tribute to Tim’s stellar 14-year career as he steps into his new role as ‘ambassador to space’ which will see him working in education outreach.

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: Tim Peake is an incredible ambassador for the UK space sector and has played a leading role over the past decade. Not only has he carried out important scientific work, during his historic Principia mission to the International Space Station and while on Earth, but he has inspired millions with his passion for space and the opportunities it offers.

Tim Peake. Picture courtesy of UK Space Agency

"Tim has played a huge role in promoting STEM education and space careers, and has shone a light on the hundreds of roles involved in getting an astronaut into space, and across the wider space sector. It’s thanks to Tim and those who have worked with him that we can look forward to a new generation of skilled scientists, engineers, lawyers, designers and more, who will help the UK space sector soar to new heights.

“We wish Tim all the best and look forward to supporting him in his next adventure, knowing that the UK’s role in human space exploration is in the safe hands of the new generation of ESA astronauts from the UK: Rosemary Coogan, Meganne Christian, and the world’s first astronaut with a physical disability, John McFall.”

