Chief Scout, Bear Grylls congratulates pair on gaining ultimate Scouting award

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Mr Andrew Try joined Bear Grylls in congratulating them on achieving the highest award in Scouting for adventure and skill development, the Queen’s Scout Award.

The Queen Scout Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old.

The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wide country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Queen Scout/King Scout Award achievers West Sussex.

The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: 'I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the Queen and King Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey.

"Katherine and Georgia have demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They've contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.'

Young people such as Katherine and Georgia have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.

Queen's Scout Katherine said: 'I have managed to achieve great things doing my award. Volunteering has allowed me to be able to be involved in my community as a Scout Leader and helped me to shape and support adults moving into volunteering roles.

"I've taken up amateur radio and passed the skill on by running an international event over the airwaves and internet for Scouts. I have been able to really push myself and prove I can do things, it's a great achievement.'

Queen's Scout Georgia added: 'I am so proud to have gained my Queen's Scout Award. I have learned leadership skills and built my confidence up throughout doing it. It has given me so many skills and helped in finding me a job. I have has many amazing experiences, I have learnt to drive and play netball.

"My expedition took me to the Lake District where I undertook a project to test water quality along the lakes. It has been an amazing journey where I have benefitted so much along the way.'

The annual Windsor Castle event has been held since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St George's Day (April 23). St George is the Patron Saint of Scouting as well as England.

The award has transitioned back to the King's Scout Award in 2023 following the sad loss of HM Queen Elizabeth II. More than 100,000 Queen's Scout Awards were presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievement and service during her 71 year reign.