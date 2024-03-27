Child, 13, suffered life-threatening injuries after collision with car in Eastbourne - police appeal launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne at around 3.50pm today.

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation.