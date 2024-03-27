Child, 13, suffered life-threatening injuries after collision with car in Eastbourne - police appeal launched
Sussex Police officers have launched an appeal after a child was hit by a car in Eastbourne earlier today (March 27).
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne at around 3.50pm today.
A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. His next of kin have been informed.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Glenmore,” a spokesperson said.