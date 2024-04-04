Child abuse survivors set to scale the world’s highest mountain to help prevent abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rye-based Giles Moffatt, a survivor of physical abuse as a young boy at boarding school, is one of 12 men and women in ‘Team Uprising’ who have travelled to Nepal to trek 150km at ultra-high altitude on the world’s highest mountain.

Giles (51) spoke about the cruel and abusive behaviour he experienced while he was a pupil at Edinburgh Academy when he gave evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry in Edinburgh last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also recently gave evidence during an ‘examination of facts’ at Edinburgh Sheriff Court involving former Edinburgh Academy teacher John Brownlee, when the Sheriff ruled that Brownlee had committed a number of violent assaults against children at the school.

Giles Moffatt from Rye is trekking the world's highest mountain for the NSPCC

Giles now wants to turn his negative childhood experiences into something positive by raising money for the NSPCC and awareness of the impact of abuse.

In preparation for the inquiry Giles set up a survivors’ group which now has over 70 members, and when he said he would like to climb Everest to raise money for the NSPCC, several members wanted to join him.

The team will trek over nine days to Everest Base Camp together, and then Giles will continue with fellow Edinburgh Academy abuse survivors Neil MacDonald and Neil Russell and their good friends and supporters, Andy Leslie and Mitch Smith, to undertake an ice climb to the 6,119-metre summit of Lobuche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles and Andy will carry on even higher through the heart of the Himalayas with legendary mountaineer and guide, Ang Tshering Lama, who has climbed Everest five times, with the aim of reaching the summit of Everest by the end of May.

Team Uprising training in Scotland

On the expedition they will have to contend with altitude sickness, the treacherous Khumbu icefall and on summit day what is referred to as the mountain’s ‘Death Zone’ where there is not enough oxygen to survive, and they will carry specialist equipment to assist them.

The funds they raise will go towards supporting NSPCC services. These include Childline, the charity’s free counselling service for children, the adult Helpline for reporting concerns about a child and the charity’s educational programmes, such as Talk PANTS and Speak Out Stay Safe, which aim to help prevent child abuse and neglect.

Giles, who lives in Rye, East Sussex, said: “Childhood abuse causes mental health problems, addictions, self-harm, low self-worth, anxiety, relationship and work problems throughout life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to use our own negative childhood experiences to help other children who have been abused, and those who may be at risk, and raise awareness of the wide-ranging and long-lasting impact of childhood abuse.

“This trip is part climbing, part fundraising, part therapy.

“We can’t change our past, but we can do something to prevent other children from experiencing the horrors that we endured. We want a zero-tolerance of any form of abuse of children and hope to inspire others to have the courage to speak up and seek support.”

‘Team Uprising’ also includes former pupils Neil Russell, Frazer Macdonald, Graeme Sneddon, Adrian Blakemore, Niall Mackinlay, and friends and family Cat Bolten, Rachel Leslie, Andrea Christensen, Jacob Christensen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would like to thank Ooni Pizza Ovens, Tiso and Thermos, the Altitude Centre in London, Lindores Abbey Distillery and ‘Taking the Pea’ snacks for their financial support.

Young people looking for support can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit Childline.org.uk. Childline is available to all young people until their 19th birthday.