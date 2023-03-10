Childcare costs in Sussex: comparison as families face 'eye-watering bills'

Childcare costs are far higher in some parts of England than others, official figures show.

Families are facing 'eye-watering' bills for childcare. Picture: akira_photo – stock.adobe.com

Figures published by the Department for Education show the average hourly cost of childcare in each local authority area of England for children aged two, before working families get 30 hours a week of free childcare once their child reaches the age of three.

Out of 150 local authorities in England, West Sussex ranked 55th last year, with an average cost of £5.63 per hour, while the cost in East Sussex was £5.61 per hour, putting it in 58th place

Jointly topping the table for 2022 were the London boroughs of Hammersmith & Fulham and Kensington & Chelsea, at an average cost of £9.78 per hour. The price of childcare in the capital is typically well above the cost in other parts of the country, with the ten most expensive areas all in London. The lowest average price was in Hull, at £4.12 per hour, less than half of the price of the most expensive areas.

The figures are based on the department’s annual Survey of Childcare and Early Years Providers. Many parents receive some support through the Tax Free Childcare or benefits system to partly help pay these costs.

But families across England are still facing ‘eye-watering bills’ for childcare, a charity has warned. The average price of a full-time nursery place (50 hours) a week for a child aged under two is now £273.57 in England, according to Coram Family and Childcare’s own annual survey.

This is higher than in both Scotland, where the average price is £212.99, and Wales, at an average of £246.79.

Ahead of next week’s Budget, the charity is calling on the Government to reform the childcare system to ensure a place is guaranteed for every child who needs it and parents only pay what they can afford.

Megan Jarvie, head of Coram Family and Childcare, said: “The need for reform of the childcare system is urgent. As well as eye watering bills, parents are facing widening gaps in availability of the childcare they need.”

