Children at Shoreham Nursery celebrate Easter with Meadowcroft Care Home residents
The children participated in an Easter egg hunt and showcased their creativity in an Easter bonnet competition.
The nursery children designed and crafted their own unique Easter bonnets, where the residents of Meadowcroft Care Home were the judges and had the difficult task of selecting the top three winners.
