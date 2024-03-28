Children at Shoreham Nursery celebrate Easter with Meadowcroft Care Home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children participated in an Easter egg hunt and showcased their creativity in an Easter bonnet competition.

The nursery children designed and crafted their own unique Easter bonnets, where the residents of Meadowcroft Care Home were the judges and had the difficult task of selecting the top three winners.

Bright Horizons' commitment to children's wellbeing and development is reflected in their Bright Beginnings Curriculum. Designed by their Early Years specialists, this enriching and wellbeing-focused curriculum places each child's happiness and wellbeing at its core. It builds upon the foundations of the government's Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, ensuring a holistic and personalised approach to support each child's progress.

Shoreham nursery children with Meadowcroft resident

Bright Horizons Shoreham-by-Sea Day Nursery and Preschool continues to prioritise the wellbeing and development of children through innovative and enriching experiences. Their commitment to fostering a nurturing environment ensures that each child thrives and reaches their full potential.