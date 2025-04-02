Children at West Sussex school join local florist in special Easter fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a West Sussex school are taking part in a heartwarming Easter project – thanks to a local florist.

Pupils at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School are decorating wooden eggs that will adorn the branches of a giant Easter tree provided by Kirdford florist Bud and Flower.

Businesswoman Chrissy Thornton founded Bud and Flower in 2020 as solely a floral wedding and event business but soon opened up a retail florist shop because of customer demand. Bud and Flower’s displays turn heads and bring a smile to the local community, says Chrissy who is always looking for ways to raise money for children in the local area. Bud and Flower is currently helping to raise funds for Plaistow and Kirdford Primary in collaboration with Plaistow and Kirdford School Association. They are also hosting an Easter rabbit hunt around the village on the Easter weekend to raise money for the school to build a new outdoor classroom.

School headteacher Charlie King said: "The generosity and community spirit shown by Bud and Flower is truly heartwarming. Seeing all of our children take part in this wonderful Easter project has been incredible.

An Easter display at Bud and Flower in Kirdford. Children at the village primary school are decorating special Easter eggs for display on a giant tree

"The Easter tree is not just a beautiful display, but a symbol of creativity, unity, and the strong connection we have as a village. We are immensely grateful for the support in raising vital funds for our school, helping to provide funds for the new outdoor classroom that will benefit our pupils for years to come."

Chrissy added: "Florists are people pleasers, we love nothing more than making people happy, delivering delight to their doors with beautiful flowers, so making displays for the community to enjoy is a natural progression for us. We love making the displays as it brings people together and creates a community bond.” Flowers can also help people with disabilities, as Chrissy knows only too well. “As a parent of a child with severe complex medical conditions, including autism, non-verbal communication, and global developmental delay, I've witnessed first hand the profound impact that flowers and botanicals can have,” she said.

"My son is drawn to the sensory experiences they offer – the vibrant colours, unique textures, and captivating smells. These displays aren't just pretty to look at; for him, they're a tool for emotional regulation, offering a calming and soothing effect that helps him navigate his world.

"It's our belief that floral displays extend their benefits far beyond mere aesthetics, playing a vital role in supporting the mental well-being of both adults and children, particularly those with mental health issues and complex medical conditions, providing a much-needed source of joy, stimulation, and therapeutic relief.” Bud and Flower will have their Easter display on show at their shop in Village Road, Kirdford until April 22 – and say everyone is invited to go along and enjoy the flowers with them.