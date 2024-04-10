Children bring Joy to Terry’s Place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terry’s Place is a charity in Westhampnett, Chichester that provides an inclusive, accessible and friendly day care service. They provide meals and activities supporting a broad range of needs for those in later life, their families and carers. It was these activities that Hugo and Teddy got involved in, helping make spring daffodils for a wall display, as well as colouring and drawing along with the older visitors.

Tania served as Terence Senn's guardian and supported him in enjoying his final years at home as he wished. Tania said, “Terry passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 95 in 2021, his legacy to Terry’s Place now helps local families and those less fortunate than he was, to enjoy their later years in life as he did: art, nature, culture, music, good food and the company of those he cared for and respected. I love being involved as a trustee and am incredibly passionate about Terry's Place and his legacy. Terry certainly lives on because of the charity.”

Talking about the boys’ visit Tania said, "I think it is extremely important that Terry's legacy helps to expose young people to the elderly and vulnerable so they can interact as the norm rather than the exception. Hugo and Teddy had a great time lending a hand at Terry's Place, the boys had as much or more fun than our visitors!"

Hugo and Teddy get involved in Terry's Place craft activities

Terry’s Place aims to be a sanctuary for family and friend carers needing a break, or loved ones who are lonely or isolated, requiring a bit of social and emotional stimulation and support.

Lisa Kail, CEO of Terry’s Place, highlights the importance of visits like this and said "Children benefit immensely from the wisdom and life experiences of older individuals, gaining invaluable insights, essential life skills, and fostering empathy. These interactions build stronger, more inclusive communities and nurture a sense of belonging beyond age differences. And it’s fun too!”