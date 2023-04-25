It is taking place at Sharnfold Farm – which is situated on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross - on Sunday May 7 and Monday May 8. As part of your entry, there will be a craft activity in the Sussex Barn where children can learn how to create their very own 'nature' crown fit for royalty. The session lasts around 45 minutes and will be hosted by a crafting expert, who will provide ideas, design and resources to help everyone craft their own creation to take home with them.

Pre-booked tickets are £5.45 per person and the slots are at 10am, 11am and noon. You can then stay on the farm all day. If there are tickets left, these will be available on the gate, on the day but this cannot be guaranteed so people are encouraged to pre-book.

At the end of the month, from May 27 until June 4, the royal celebrations will continue at Sharnfold Farm with A Right Royal Half Term. There will be free party dances and games in the Sussex Barn on May 30 and 31 and June 1 and 2. Time slots must be booked to ensure you are part of the party, and these are included as part of your ticket price. However, you can stay and play all day to enjoy the other attractions on site.

Coronation craft fun planned at Sussex visitor attraction

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "May is going to be a very exciting month for the country, and we want to do our own bit so everyone can join in. We know it's going to be a very busy time so do book early."

To book and for more information as to what is happening at Sharnfold, visit www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

