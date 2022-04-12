Children can take part in a Good Friday Duck Hunt around Hastings and Bexhill

An army of colourful rubber ducks will appear around Hastings and Bexhill on Good Friday (April 15) when local postcard and design company Judges holds an Easter Duck Hunt.

People can follow clues on the firm’s Facebook social media page to try and locate the elusive ducks.

The first winners to send a photo to @judgesofhastings will win a prize.

Judges Good Friday Duck Hunt SUS-221204-103014001

Emily Wolford, from the company, said: “Ducks are very important to Judges as we are taking part in St Michael’s Hospice ‘Follow that Duck’ initiative, which will take place across the summer in the town. We are really proud to be a sponsor for that.”

Judge Sampson, based on Bexhill Road is a postcard and souvenir manufacturer. Judges dates back to 1903 when it was founded by photographer Fred Judge and is responsible for producing some iconic images of how the Hastings and Rother area looked in the past.

Follow That Duck is a Wild in Art mass-participation event, brought to Hastings and Rother by St Michael’s Hospice, collaborating with local councils, businesses, artists and schools. It is aiming to be the largest outdoor art installation the area has ever seen.

Each giant rubber duck sculpture will feature a bespoke design, created by a different artist and exclusively sponsored by a local business. A number of ducks have already been sponsored, by companies including MAWS for Fine Food, Tate Fencing and Judges.

