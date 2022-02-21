Half-term Kids activities taking place at Lewes Castle, part of Sussex Past. Pictured is action for the event. Lewes, East Sussex, UK. Pictured is Robin, 6, and Olivia, 7. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk. SUS-220221-093056001

Children enjoy some half term fun at historic Lewes Castle

Children dressed up in armour and listened to tales of brave medieval knights at Lewes Castle this February half-term in a series of sell-out sessions.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:03 am

A range of inclusive events suitable for children of all ages were held over the week-long break bringing the fascinating history of the Norman castle to life.

Families visiting the historic site, which is owned and cared for by the Sussex Archaeological Society, took part in the activities as well as enjoying everything else the castle has to offer, including glorious 360-degree views of Lewes and the surrounding South Downs.

