Children enjoy some half term fun at historic Lewes Castle

A range of inclusive events suitable for children of all ages were held over the week-long break bringing the fascinating history of the Norman castle to life.
Families visiting the historic site, which is owned and cared for by the Sussex Archaeological Society, took part in the activities as well as enjoying everything else the castle has to offer, including glorious 360-degree views of Lewes and the surrounding South Downs.
1. Lewes Castle - Half-term Activities
Half-term Kids activities taking place at Lewes Castle, part of Sussex Past. Pictured is Robin, 6.

2. Lewes Castle - Half-term Activities
Half-term Kids activities taking place at Lewes Castle, part of Sussex Past. Pictured is Robin, 6, and Olivia, 7.

3. Lewes Castle - Half-term Activities
Half-term Kids activities taking place at Lewes Castle, part of Sussex Past.

4. Lewes Castle - Half-term Activities
Half-term Kids activities taking place at Lewes Castle, part of Sussex Past. Pictured is Eva, 5, who called herself the Princess Knight!
