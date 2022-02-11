Children's posters turned into a Wall of Kindness at Brighton's Jubilee Library for half-term

A Brighton-based children’s charity has teamed up with the city's Jubilee Library to create a Wall of Kindness.

Safety Net – a children's safety and wellbeing charity – tasked schoolchildren with creating posters for its One Kind Word competition during Anti Bullying Week in November and was delighted to get hundreds of entries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity's operations manager Jen Tulloch said: "We could only choose 12 winners and hated the idea of the entries not being seen. That’s how we came up with the idea of displaying them at The Jubilee Library. We are thrilled that the library said ‘yes’ to the idea."

The Wall of Kindness made from a selection of posters created by schoolchildren across Brighton and Hove

Now a selection of the children’s vibrant posters, which contain messages of kindness, are on display in the children's library area just in time for half-term. The posters, some of which have been turned into the Wall of Kindness, will be on display until February 25. Safety Net has also left copies of its 2022 One Kind Word calendars for families to collect if they wish.

Jen added: “Parents can pop in to perhaps pick a book for their child (with a library card) and choose our positive message calendar to take home – and of course look at our Wall of Kindness.”

It is free to enter the library and see the Wall of Kindness but the charity said donations via its website (Make a donation - Safety Net (safety-net.org.uk)) are always welcome to help it to continue its work with children and families in Brighton and Hove.

The charity also has a website specifically for children which can be found here: Home - My Safety NetJubilee Library has dedicated children’s areas. It also hosts story times, Baby Boogie and other play sessions for children under five years old.

More of the brilliant kindness posters on display at Jubilee Librarary. The posters were created for children's charity Safety Net's One Kind Word competition

The library is open 10am until 7pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11am until 5pm on Sundays and 10am until 5pm on all other days.

Have you read these stories: