Chloe is 10th Young Ambassador for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is delighted to welcome Chloe Pritchard from Seaford, East Sussex as the lifesaving charity’s latest Young Ambassador.

Chloe (12) joins her older sister Chanel (17) as a KSS Young Ambassador. In 2018 their grandad sadly passed away following a motorbike crash. KSS were at the scene to help care for him.

Chloe and her family have since become an important part of our KSS family. Chloe has been dedicated to raising funds for KSS and has given many hours to help with bucket collections and raising awareness of the charity in her community

Chloe said: “I’m so happy to be joining the KSS Young Ambassadors and helping the air ambulance with their amazing work. I feel so proud to be a part of the team and look forward to raising as much money and awareness as I can.” s

Sarita Taneja, KSS Patient and Family Aftercare Manager said: “It’s been a pleasure to get to know Chloe and her older sister Chanel, who has been a Young Ambassador for the last two years.

“Both Chloe and Chanel have been incredibly supportive of KSS ever since they became aware of our work. Chloe is a wonderful addition to our team of Young Ambassadors.”

Our other Team KSS Young Ambassadors:

Chanel, from Seaford, East Sussex whose grandfather passed away after a motorcycle accident.

Charlie from Aylesham, near Canterbury, Kent, was knocked down by a car outside his home when he was just eight years old.

Isaac from Snodland, Kent treated and airlifted to a major trauma centre when he was two years old following a road traffic collision.

Louis, from Maidstone, Kent who sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after an accident at home when he was two years old.

Madi, from Claygate, Surrey who was two years old when she was kicked in the face by a passing horse.

Max from Rainham, Kent. KSS saved his dad’s life in 2020 after he suffered an aortic dissection at home.

William from West Sussex, whose dad Chris was cared for by KSS following a farming accident.

Murray from Haywards Heath, West Sussex who was inspired to support KSS after we helped care for his dad Noel following a serious motorcycle collision.

Phoebe from Isle of Sheppey, Kent whose Grandad was involved in a serious accident at work in 2018.

Get into the Christmas spirit by joining KSS for the charity's Carol Concerts at Rochester (8 December), Arundel (15 December) and Guildford (18 December) More information: aakss.org.uk/events