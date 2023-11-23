Choir concert in Chichester to raise money for Ukraine with traditional Ukranian carols

In a bid to help make sure families and children still living on the frontlines of the Ukrainian war get the Christmas they deserve, a Ukrainian choir in Chichester is hosting an appeal concert next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set to take place at St Pauls Church, in Chichester from 12.00pm to 2.30pm on December 02, funds raised will go towards food, books and toys for Ukrainian schools hit by the continuing conflict.

It's the result of more than a year’s worth of work for Choir Volya, which meets at St Pauls Church several times a week to practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We started a year ago and, since then, we’ve had all sorts of concerts to celebrate Ukrainian holidays and our independence day,” said choir member Yulia Chopiak. “And we’ve been trying to raise money for children in Ukraine who are living in occupied territory. Last time we sent books and games over there.”

Choir Volya, in Chichester.

For Yulia and the other singers, the choir is a new – but hugely worthwhile – challenge, one which has helped many of them feel connected to friends and family back home.

"St Pauls Church has been wonderful. They’ve supported us this whole time, they’ve given us somewhere to meet and practice, they’ve helped provide us with a sense of community. One of the members is a music teacher and she’s been teaching us. None of us had ever sung before. We’re IT technicians, accountants, doctors, translators, we aren’t singers, so we had to learn.”

But, she said, the challenge is more than worth it. Yulia said she still has family in Ukraine and, through Choir Voyla, has found a sense of camaraderie and community which has seen her through some difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad