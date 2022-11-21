Director Dawn Ives said: “We have had several Raffle prizes donated from ‘Cakewithloveuk’ who will be making some beautiful cupcakes, Emma Lea has donated an Amazon gift card on behalf of Woodway UK, and New Haldi Restaurant in Southwater have donated a Wednesday evening banquet meal for two people, which we are extremely grateful for, and know will be enjoyed by the lucky Raffle Prize winners.”
Raffle tickets can be purchased for £1 a ticket through My Choice Children’s Homes, please contact Dawn or Terri on 01444 446920, or by visiting Sussex Barn in Horsham.
They are asking the public to help us gather donations for the charities themselves as well and they are looking for any of the below items:
Most Popular
* Socks, gloves & hats.
* Warm clothing such as tracksuit bottoms.
* New sleeping bags and rucksacks
* New underwear
* Non-perishable foods such as tins.
* Cup a Soups
* Instant noodles
* Crisps
* Chocolate
* Cereal bars
* Hand gel, tissues, baby wipes, deodorant
* Small Hand-held torches, USB chargers, Biro pens, Puzzle books, adult Colouring books and pencils, hot/cold Flasks etc.
Any items can be dropped off at the below locations:
My Choice Children’s Homes, Unit 3a Mill Green Business Estate, Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XQ
One Rent, Avery House, Brunel Place, Crawley, RH10 1JB
Gathering these items would really help the charities support the homeless people of Sussex this Christmas.
The appeal ends on December 3, where My Choice Children’s Home would like to invite as many people as possible to Sussex Barn in Horsham for a Christingle event from 6pm.