My Choice Children’s Homes is busy working alongside Sussex Barn to gather donations for three Sussex homeless charities: Sussex BHT, Worthing Soup Kitchen and Crawley Open House.

Director Dawn Ives said: “We have had several Raffle prizes donated from ‘Cakewithloveuk’ who will be making some beautiful cupcakes, Emma Lea has donated an Amazon gift card on behalf of Woodway UK, and New Haldi Restaurant in Southwater have donated a Wednesday evening banquet meal for two people, which we are extremely grateful for, and know will be enjoyed by the lucky Raffle Prize winners.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased for £1 a ticket through My Choice Children’s Homes, please contact Dawn or Terri on 01444 446920, or by visiting Sussex Barn in Horsham.

They are asking the public to help us gather donations for the charities themselves as well and they are looking for any of the below items:

* Socks, gloves & hats.

* Warm clothing such as tracksuit bottoms.

* New sleeping bags and rucksacks

* New underwear

* Non-perishable foods such as tins.

* Cup a Soups

* Instant noodles

* Crisps

* Chocolate

* Cereal bars

* Hand gel, tissues, baby wipes, deodorant

* Small Hand-held torches, USB chargers, Biro pens, Puzzle books, adult Colouring books and pencils, hot/cold Flasks etc.

Any items can be dropped off at the below locations:

My Choice Children’s Homes, Unit 3a Mill Green Business Estate, Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1XQ

One Rent, Avery House, Brunel Place, Crawley, RH10 1JB

Gathering these items would really help the charities support the homeless people of Sussex this Christmas.

