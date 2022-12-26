A beautiful Christmas baby has been born in Worthing.

Mother Jade Lewis sent the Worthing Herald this photograph of Teddi Lewis Fairbairn who was born at 7.07am at Worthing Hospital on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).

Jade, of St Thomas Road, Worthing, said her daughter weighs 6lb 5oz and is her first baby.

She said: “A massive thank you to all midwives and doctors who helped deliver Teddi safely.”

Jade has a medical condition called endometriosis – which causes tissue similar to the lining of the womb to grow in other places like the ovaries and fallopian tubes – but she said she has had ‘a lovely pregnancy’.

She said: “I feel completely overwhelmed and completely blessed to have not only managed to conceive and do the whole pregnancy but also to give birth on Christmas Day.”

