Rother residents are again being urged to support local businesses this Christmas, with the launch of the annual Love Local campaign.

Rother District Council has launched its annual campaign to encourage residents to shop and eat locally during the festive period and help boost local businesses.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic development and regeneration, said: “With Christmas fast approaching we are, again this year, backing our local businesses and encouraging people to shop and eat locally over the festive period.

“We have a wonderful range of small local businesses in our towns and villages, who continue to fight back against changes in shopping habits caused by the 2020/21 Covid restrictions and the cost-of-living crisis, and the burden of soaring energy costs.

“By shopping locally residents can support the local economy, pick up some great gifts and help the environment by reducing their travel. I would urge everyone to stay local this Christmas and find out what local businesses have offer over the festive period.”

Businesses across the district will be getting into the festive spirit with a series of events.

Visitors to Rye on Saturday (December 2) can visit Santa in his grotto, enjoy live music including a carol concert, and watch high street races, as the town celebrates its annual Christmas festival. Details can be found at www.ryechristmasfestival.co.uk.

Businesses in Battle will be working hard to impress with their festive window displays as they gear up for the annual late night shopping event on Thursday (December 7).

In Bexhill on Friday (December 1), the De La Warr Pavilion is host to a Magical Musical Christmas, with festive activities and an outdoor showing of the film Elf.

Many of Rother’s villages will also be holding Christmas shopping events and the council is encouraging residents to check out what is on locally.