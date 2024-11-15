Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meads Magic is set to return to Eastbourne at the end of the month.

The free Christmas market will transform Meads Street into a festive wonderland between 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, November 29.

Established in 2012, the event attracts more than 3,000 to the village and is the first major event on Eastbourne’s Christmas calendar, according to the organisers.

The street will be closed to traffic and lined with more than 40 stalls selling handmade jewellery, candles, paintings, prints, cards and toys – plus delicious food.

St Andrew's Choir at Meads Magic. Photo: contributed

Festive performances will spread Christmas cheer throughout the afternoon; local choirs from Bede’s, St John’s and St Andrews will be among those taking to the stage, in addition to band The Howlerz and gospel trio The Remnants.

There will also be performances from the Longman Morris Men, Harmony Steps and the Ratton Academy of Performing Arts dance group.

Terrie Rintoul, who oversees the event, said: “Meads Street’s legendary Grand Flowers & Gifts, Longleaf and The Black Cat will also be full of beautiful festive fayre. If you are looking for unusual and unique gifts and treats, then Meads Magic is the perfect place to find them.

“Meads Street restaurants Ancient Grains, Xing Fu and Ren’s Kitchen will also be serving their own fabulous street food. If you fancy some warming mulled wine, then look no further than Chapman’s Wine Merchants on the corner of Matlock Road.

"The highlight of the event is the festive parade down Meads Street when The Howlerz will lead Santa and his band of elves from St John’s School to the main stage where he will greet the crowd with a special Christmas message.”