Christmas food hampers go out to 50 families in Littlehampton, thanks to Rotarians and Morrisons

Christmas food hampers have gone out to 50 families in Littlehampton, thanks to a collaboration between Rotarians and Morrisons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the fifth year, the store in Littlehampton has teamed up with Littlehampton Rotary Club to put together 50 Christmas hampers. These have been distributed via Littlehampton Foodbank.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons, said: "The Rotary club came into the store and purchased enough food for me and the foodbank volunteers to make up 50 Christmas hampers to hand out to local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the fifth year we have done this and the foodbank says that the clients are really appreciative of them."

Littlehampton Rotary Club president Bruce Green and treasurer Keith Green with Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons, and volunteers from Littlehampton and District Foodbank

Keith Green, treasurer, said this practice of giving the foodbank 50 Christmas hampers for distribution to their clients had been on going for a number of years, with the last five being greatly assisted by Alison and her team at Morrisons.

He added: "The club was formed in 1923 and one of the main aims in its 100-year history has been to support local worthy causes such as the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.

"The hampers are very much welcomed by recipients and the Rotary club hopes to continue making these presentations annually."