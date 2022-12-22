Edit Account-Sign Out
Mona (with the stripey arms) and sister Alicia Williams dressed as Pixies to promote Ditchling Christmas Fair in 2008

Christmas in Mid Sussex in 2008 and 2009: 17 photos show scenes from Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, Ditchling and other areas

It’s the festive season once again so the Middy is taking a look back at what was happening in the district more than a decade ago.

By Lawrence Smith
12 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:38am

We’ve dug through our photo archives to find 17 of the best festive images of residents in 2008 and 2009.

The pictures show Christmas fairs, delicious meals, food sales, tree festivals and even a tree-planting.

Do you see anyone you recognise?

1. Christmas in Haywards Heath in 2008

Former Lancaster pilot Reg Barker receives a Christmas food hamper from mayor Margaret Baker and Shirley Gawan (Secretary RAFA) at their Christmas buffet

Photo: Steve Robards

2. Christmas in Cuckfield in 2009

Cuckfield Christmas Tree Festival. From left: Sue Towns, Suzanne Reid and Sarah Godfrey (of the Christmas Tree Festival committee)

Photo: Steve Robards

3. Christmas in Ardingly in 2008

Ardingly Christmas Food and Drink Fest. Gerry Newell from Haywards Heath sells his Manjira Indian Chutneys

Photo: Steve Robards

4. Christmas in Ardingly in 2008

Ardingly Christmas Food and Drink Fest. Alan Jenkins sells wine and beer

Photo: Steve Robards

