Christmas in Mid Sussex in 2008 and 2009: 17 photos show scenes from Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, Ditchling and other areas
It’s the festive season once again so the Middy is taking a look back at what was happening in the district more than a decade ago.
By Lawrence Smith
12 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:38am
We’ve dug through our photo archives to find 17 of the best festive images of residents in 2008 and 2009.
The pictures show Christmas fairs, delicious meals, food sales, tree festivals and even a tree-planting.
Do you see anyone you recognise?
For more human interest stories from your area visit our homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.
Page 1 of 4