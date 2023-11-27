Christmas light switch-on in Bognor Regis brings festive joy to town centre - in pictures

Switching on the Christmas Lights in Bognor Regis is always one of the biggest events in the town calendar – and this year was no different.

Visitors, residents, business owners, friends and family were huddled shoulder to shoulder on Saturday evening, despite the chill, to watch town crier Jane Smith flick on this year’s stunning Christmas display.

With the big switch-on taking place at 6pm on Saturday evening (November 25), plenty of local businesses, like Heygates Bookshop in the railway station, stayed open late to make the most of the growing crowds, and there were plenty of opportunities to grab a hot drink or a snack from one of the town centre cafes.

Alongside the switch on, live music was provided by Rock City and The Ark, who were finalists in the 2017 edition of The Voice. Street performers like the mirror men and roller-skating elves spread Christmas cheer through the crowd, and free fairground rides were a hit with the little ones.

