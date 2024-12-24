Church of England abuser John Smyth spent part of early childhood in Bognor Regis, local historian claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local historian claims Church of England-associated abuser John Smyth lived in Bognor Regis as a child, Sussex World can report.

John Smyth QC made headlines earlier this year when a scathing independent review linked him to an extensive history of physical, emotional and psychological assaults on young boys.

Smyth – who died in Cape Town, aged 75, in 2018 – held leadership roles in the Iwerne Trust in the 1970s and 80s, and helped them organise summer camps for young Christians. He moved to Zimbabwe in 1984, following the first allegations of abuse, and set-up similar camps there.

Afterwards, in 1997, Smyth was arrested following the death of a 16-year-old boy at one of his camps, but the case was dropped before Trial and Smyth relocated to South Africa.

Image: Pixabay.

The report, written by Keith Makin, also criticised the Church of England’s handling of the case. It made clear that Archbishop Welby failed to inform police of the abuse as soon as he knew of it in August 2013, shortly after he became Archbishop – leading to Welby’s eventual resignation.

"I am deeply sorry that this abuse happened. I am so sorry that in places where these young men, and boys, should have felt safe and where they should have experienced God’s love for them, they were subjected to physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse,” he said in a statement issued shortly after his resignation.

Now, Bognor Regis-based local historian Nicholas Shaw claims Smyth – who died in Cape Town, aged 75, in 2018 – spent some of his very early childhood in Bognor Regis.

Researching the Smyth family on Ancestry.co.uk, Mr Shaw discovered that his father, Colonel Edward Hugh Jackson Smyth, moved the family to an address in Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis, shortly after John’s birth in Calgary, Canada in 1941.

Mr Shaw claims to have discovered a medical directory which places the Colonel – by this time working as a orthopaedist – at the Bognor Regis address. He adds that by 1944, the family had moved to Essex, before relocating once again to Newfoundland in 1945, where Colonel Smyth climbed mountains and shared medicines with the indigenous population. A few years later, however, in 1948, the family returned to the UK, this time living on the Isle of Wight.

An accomplished mountaineer, Colonel Smyth developed a triangular pinning method for hip surgery, which was widely adopted in his day and raised his children in a reportedly ‘strict authoritarian environment’, according to both Mr Shaw’s research and the Makin report published earlier this year.

If you or anyone you are in contact with are affected by the findings of the Makin and want to talk to someone independently please call the Safe Spaces helpline on 0300 303 1056 or visit safespacesenglandandwales.org.uk.