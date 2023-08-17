Churcher's College students celebrate 'exceptional' A Level results

It’s another successful year for the Day School, with 81 per cent of students securing places at their university of choice, and 13 students achieving 3 or more A* grades.

A college spokesperson said this year’s results mark a return to those enjoyed by pre-pandemic cohorts, before the challenges of lockdown and Covid-19, with many of the students sitting A-Level exams this year having missed out on the chance to sit their GCSE exams thanks to restrictions introduced during the pandemic.

"With four off to Oxbridge and five medics, the top academic echelons are very positive indeed but it is not just about the academically able. A Level grades are a passport to the next stage and for any school the most important statistic is that students have the necessary grades to follow their aspirations, whatever, wherever they be,” a college spokesperson said.

“With universities oversubscribed, and therefore offers harder to come by and often at a higher than ever level, the assumption was that there would be a great deal more disappointment this summer, but not for the Churcher’s students despite their ambitions being particularly high.