The charity supports 3,500 of people in our town to help resolve their problems every year with free, independent and confidential advice from trained advisors. Citizens Advice Eastbourne is looking for volunteers who are able to contribute between four and eight hours each week.

They are looking for receptionists and gateway assessors, both of these roles are often the first port of call for client’s looking for help. Volunteers will offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone. No experience is necessary as full training will be provided. Citizens Advice volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who have retired.

Alan Bruzon, chief officer at Citizens Advice Eastbourne said: “Our wonderful volunteers are the heart of our service - the work we do to support people in the community simply would not be possible without them. With the current issues caused by the cost of living crisis, we need support more than ever before. As a volunteer, you’ll learn about a range of issues affecting local people and we will provide all the training and support you’ll need to work with us to help people solve their problems. It’s a challenging but highly rewarding role. If you’re keen to build on your skills and do something that really makes a difference, we’d love to hear from you.”

Citizens Advice Eastbourne needs volunteers