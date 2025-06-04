City Council seek court order for removal of tents in Hove

Responding to a request for comment, Councillor Gill Williams, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “We are aware of the tents in Hove and are in the process of obtaining a court order for their removal.

“As always, we have also been engaging with the owners of the tents, checking on their welfare and attempting to support them into accommodation.”

The tents are located on Hove Beach Park, which stretches from Hove Lagoon to the King Alfred Leisure Centre and officially opened just last month. They’re right next to the new Babble cafe, which is part of the Hove Beach Park development – a £13.7 million project funded by the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and intended to bring new life to the town’s seafront area.

