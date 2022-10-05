The Claremont Hotel, once overlooking Carpet Gardens near the pier, was destroyed by a large fire on November 22 2019. More chunks of the Grade II listed building collapsed in the months that followed, including a large portion during Storm Ciara in February 2020. As a result, the rest of the building was torn down.

Fire investigations found the blaze was caused by a gas leak and ever since then it has remained as an empty space fenced off to residents.

Daish Holidays owns the site, as well as The Imperial Hotel in the town. When asked if there’s any news on the future of the site, a company spokesperson said: “While we continue to explore options for the future of the Claremont Hotel site, there is no update to give at this current time.”

Claremont Hotel fire: Update on the future of the site (Photo by Jon Rigby)

