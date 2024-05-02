Class acts: Horsham students' end of your gigs 'enjoyable and professional'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Music Practitioners course allows students to choose either a performance or technical pathway in contemporary music and is ideal preparation for university or music college due to the UCAS points it carries and similarity in structure and content to degree courses. The course is equally well suited to students who wish to pursue a vocational route after college, as it gives them the opportunity to develop industry standard practical skills.
The Performance Pathway students chose the music and stage clothes, as well as organising rehearsals and sound checks. The show was performed twice, once for staff and students in the daytime, then again in the evening for family and friends.
Technology Pathway students were responsible for setting up the PA equipment, running sound checks, using the 32-channel digital mixing desk, and producing live sound engineering for several first and second year student bands.
Head of Music Dan Page said: ‘I am absolutely chuffed with the progress of our amazing students! The bands have listened carefully and worked so hard on refining the elements of their performances that bridge the gap between amateur and professional.
“The Tech’ Team have done an outstanding job with their teamwork, PA set up and use of professional live sound equipment to create clear and balanced mixes. When the students work together, they have proved they can achieve remarkable things.”
Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John was delighted: “Massive congratulations to everyone involved for creating two hugely enjoyable and professional shows.”