This annual Classic Bus Running Day offers residents the experience to ride on vehicles ranging from the 1930s to 70s – for free.

These services ran along routes that used to be operated by the former Eastbourne Corporation and Southdown bus companies, including trips to Beachy Head, Birling Gap and East Dean, as well as journeys through the countryside to Bexhill, Hailsham and Pevensey Bay.

Money raised from the sale of programmes helps to cover some of the costs required to operate the privately-owned vehicles, VisitEastbourne said.

The photos below were submitted by Grazyna Hammond.

Bus to Beachy Head Photo: Grazyna Hammond

Eastbourne Corporation vehicle Photo: Grazyna Hammond

Classic buses outside Eastbourne Railway Station Photo: Grazyna Hammond