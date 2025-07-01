Classic car display 'not to be missed' as Drive Through Time Gala returns to Bognor Regis

Bognor’s popular ‘A Drive Through Time Gala’ is set to return for its 12th year this weekend, and organisers say “It’s not to be missed.”

Set to take place in West Park on Sunday July 6, the annual Gala is an invitation to explore decades of classic car history, with more than 150 vintage vehicles from a variety of manufacturers on display.

With displays celebrating the supercars of years past, a live, big-screen broadcast of the F1 Silverstone race is an awesome opportunity to watch the supercars of today in petrol-powered action, as the event also celebrates 75 years of Formula 1 Motorsport.

Kicking off at 12pm, the event will open with a live performance from Summer Samba, who promise to transport visitors back in time with some authentic bossa nova and swing jazz, inspired by legends like Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Chet Baker, alongside Brazilian icons such as João Gilberto and Elis Regina.

The Kidszone will also return, with ride-on mini-tractors, a monster truck slide, a mini big top circus tent with soft play for the little ones, a Punch and Judy show, a double-decker fun bus and a gaming bus with VR. At the same time, a Craft and Charity fair, with stalls run by local organisations, is certain to make sure everyone feels catered for.

The free event, organised by Bognor Regis Town Council, was made possible by the support of headline sponsors Richmond Motor Group, as well as Woods Travel, Yeomans Honda and Robins Row Insurance.