Little ones loved the circus acts.placeholder image
Little ones loved the circus acts.

Classic cars, fairground rides, giant snakes and more - Chichester Gala 2025 in pictures

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
Chichester’s annual gala returned to Priory Park on Saturday (June 28) and, with warm weather, live music and lots to do, went down a treat with locals and visitors alike.

Kicking off at 11am, and continuing until 9pm, this year’s event boasted an exciting display of modern military weapons and vehicles by 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, a range of traditional fairground rides, and a petting zoo organised by the team at Reptylers.

With stalls run by local businesses, there was plenty to eat, even more to drink, and abundant opportunities to learn more about local charities, good causes, and support local shops. Organisers at the City Council see the Gala as an annual celebration of community spirit; a worthy showcase of all the organisations which make Chichester the City it is.

Although free to attend, this year’s Gala was proud to support the Mayor’s Charity, the Young People’s Shop, which offers free and confidential support for young people struggling with their mental health.

Gil, a staff member at Reptylers, poses with a meerkat

1. IMG_2855.jpg

Gil, a staff member at Reptylers, poses with a meerkat Photo: Connor Gormley

Hundreds turned out for this year's gala.

2. Classic cars, fairground rides, giant snakes and more - Chichester Gala 2025 in pictures

Hundreds turned out for this year's gala. Photo: Connor Gormley

The gala stage played host to a range of excellent local acts.

3. Classic cars, fairground rides, giant snakes and more - Chichester Gala 2025 in pictures

The gala stage played host to a range of excellent local acts. Photo: Connor Gormley

Gunner Owens, of 12th Regiment Royal Artillery - part of an exciting display of military weapons and vehicles.

4. Classic cars, fairground rides, giant snakes and more - Chichester Gala 2025 in pictures

Gunner Owens, of 12th Regiment Royal Artillery - part of an exciting display of military weapons and vehicles. Photo: Connor Gormley

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MayorOrganisersCity Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice