Classic cars, fairground rides, giant snakes and more - Chichester Gala 2025 in pictures

Kicking off at 11am, and continuing until 9pm, this year’s event boasted an exciting display of modern military weapons and vehicles by 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, a range of traditional fairground rides, and a petting zoo organised by the team at Reptylers.

With stalls run by local businesses, there was plenty to eat, even more to drink, and abundant opportunities to learn more about local charities, good causes, and support local shops. Organisers at the City Council see the Gala as an annual celebration of community spirit; a worthy showcase of all the organisations which make Chichester the City it is.