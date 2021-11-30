Click It Local Lewes: New virtual high street expected to be a 'big success'

A new virtual high street service will be ‘hugely beneficial’ to residents and businesses in Lewes, according to the owner of a Lewes independent store.

From today, residents anywhere in the district can use Click It Local Lewes, enabling them to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered on the same or next day.

One of the shops that has signed up to the service, Victoria By Design, is an independent lifestyle store which has been a feature of the Lewes high street for eight years.

Click it Local has already launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire and London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.

The owner, Victoria Turner, said of Click It Local: “I read up a bit about them on Instagram and i just thought that it was an amazing idea. It’s almost like a little Amazon for independent shops, because to offer next day delivery is just amazing, especially at this time of year.

“It's going to be so beneficial for so many independents and will keep the high street buzzing.”

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

More than 20 stores in Lewes have already signed up.

Victoria added: "As a business I'm already online, but for me to offer next or same day delivery is just not economically feasible. But what this local service is offering it's much more affordable. I’d never come across an idea as good as that one before and I just thought I had to be a part of it."

