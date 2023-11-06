An Environment Agency spokesperson has said officers are working hard to maintain Climping’s sea defences for as long as possible, but there will come a point where doing so proves too expensive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The update comes after the beaches sea wall collapsed last weekend, leading to reports of serious flooding on the beach and surrounding area.

“We are using available funds to make Climping beach as resilient as possible. We’ve recently moved shingle to bolster flood defences, and thanks to a local landowner, we have used a further 4,000 tonnes to protect the car park, land and homes,” the spokesperson continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Environment Agency will maintain Climping’s defences for as long as we can, whilst acknowledging that, at some point in the future, the costs of maintaining the beach will exceed what we can justify spending under government rules.

The sea wall collapsed last weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

"We are working closely with the community to look at ways to reduce the risk of flooding in the most effective way we can.”

This week, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Nick Gibb spoke of his determination to save homes and businesses in Climping.

He said, following a visit there last week: “On Tuesday, I saw first hand the devastation to Climping Beach as a result of the the recent storms. This is on top of the erosion of the beach that has already occurred in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be arranging a meeting with the Environment Agency, local residents and Climping Parish Council to seek further action, following the series of meetings that have been held over the last year.

“We have to do everything we can to protect people’s homes.”

This latest update coincides with what former Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) had to say following a visit to the beachhead last week: “"The bund there was ruined, the car park gone and the beach overwhelmed. The beach is unstable and unsafe with iron works sticking out and there is, in fact, nowhere to park,” he said, adding that the situation is “worrying”.