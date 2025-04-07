Clintons Cards appears to return to Chichester high street as new signage appears

Clintons Cards branding has appeared on a Chichester shopfront.

A gift shop in Chichester has been rebranded as a new branch of Clinton’s Cards, Sussex World can report.

Clinton’s Cards frontage appeared on a North Street shop previously used as a Mooch outlet at some point over the last few weeks.

Mooch, which opened in Chichester last year, has some 18 stores up and down the country. It’s operated by Cardzone ltd, which is itself owned by Pillarbox Designs, a parent company which absorbed the Clinton’s Cards brand in March 2024. They have been contacted for comment.

Clintons, which recently announced the closure of another two shops, in Andover and Halifax, was once a mainstay of town centres across the UK. It’s been absent from Chichester high street since 2023, when its East Street branch finally folded in April of that year. It was one of several high quality gift shops to close that year, with Paperchase going into administration earlier that year.