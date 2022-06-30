Closed Chichester bar looks for staff to reopen

Sit and Sip in North Street closed in April after struggling with staff shortages.

The taproom had planned to open ‘as soon as possible’ but three months on and the venue remains empty.

The craft beer and gin bar, which also has branches in Horsham and Wokingham, has provided an update this week and said it is looking to hire a bar manager as it makes plans to reopen.

Bar stock image. Via Pixabay

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sit and Sip said: “Sippers, we wanted to keep you posted on what's happening at our Chichester Tasting Room. We are working hard to reopen but it's proving tricky – mainly due to staff shortages in the hospitality sector.

"We are currently working on some cool local collaborations to enable us to open at points over the summer We'll share the news here as soon as we have something concrete sorted.

"We need to find the right team members to ensure it remains the Sit & Sip we want it to be - and we know you love. We are not prepared to compromise on that.

"So on that note, we are recruiting for a Bar Manager in Chichester and so please spread the word to anyone who would fit the bill: https://www.sitandsip.co.uk/careers/