‘Clothing optional’ sponsored walk to take place through Eastbourne and Wealden

A ‘clothing optional’ walk through Eastbourne and Wealden is set to take place on Saturday, June 3 in aid of a homelessness charity.

Walkers will be travelling from Heathfield to Hailsham and some participants may be fully nude.

The ‘clothes optional’ sponsored walk will take place along the Cuckoo Trail from between 10.30am and 3pm to help raise for homelessness charity SHELTER.

Organiser Keith Hilliard Palmer said: "I am raising money in aid of Shelter through a charity walk because I feel passionately about the housing crisis in this country and how the ability to rent is almost as difficult now as the ability to buy.

A ‘clothing optional’ walk through Eastbourne and Wealden is set to take place on Saturday, June 3 in aid of a homelessness charity, organised by Rye resident Keith Hillier-Palmer

"I imagine there will be increasing numbers of homeless people as a result so in the present climate this charity is well worth supporting. Many of us will be walking naked to demonstrate the vulnerability of people who have to live on the streets, this is why the walk is clothes-optional.

"Purchasing a ticket for the walk will add to funds for Shelter and this gives an opportunity to people to contribute to this if unable to make the day of the walk”

The event has the permission of Sussex Police and walkers will be raising money for Shelter, the housing and homeless charity.

The organisers will be erecting information signs in advance of the event at entrances to these parts of the Cuckoo Trail, so that people are aware before entering the trail.

Keith continued: “Over 30 tickets have been sold so far. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and are £10 with the money going directly to to SHELTER.

“To add to the funds, we will collect donations as we walk on what is quite a popular cycling and walking route, as well as in Hailsham when we arrive for a picnic lunch on the Common Pond.”

"You can also turn up on Saturday morning with a £10 donation to take part, dogs on a lead are also welcome for £2.

If you would like to purchase a ticket visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clothes-optional-walk-for-charity-shelter-east-sussex-tickets-568349477587 or donate directly at https://www.justgiving.com/page/keith-hillier-palmer-1680288275668