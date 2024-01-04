Club for Sussex singles over 55 continues in 2024 with monthly meet-ups in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Horsham, Lewes and Worthing
The Group has been helping Sussex singles to get to know each other since 2005 when it started in Haywards Heath.
Get-togethers take place in Worthing on the first Monday of every month, Brighton on the third Monday, Horsham on the fourth Monday, Lewes on the fourth Thursday, and Burgess Hill on the second Monday. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.
Tricia Bentley, co-founder of The Group, said: "There’s loads to do in West Sussex. Knowing where to go can often be the first step. With whom is sometimes the second question.”
She said: “Members enjoy walks, lunches and dinners, live music, golf, theatre trips, pub evenings and trips to galleries. There are always a couple of well organised holidays every year too. Members receive a diary by email twice a month. Of course they’ve had weddings and romances. But the Group is less a dating organisation than an opportunity for men and women to meet new friends in a welcoming atmosphere.”
Tricia added that The Group has more than 300 members.
She said: “We know that it’s not fun going into a room full of people one hasn’t met, but you’ll get a good welcome at The Group. So push open that door, come in and join us. You’ll be very welcome. We have a very informative website which tells you everything you need to know, including where we meet. Many people have made new friends, particularly when their lives have altered because of circumstances – divorce, separation, bereavement, or simply a change of address.”