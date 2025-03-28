3 . Floss - eight-year-old Collie

Floss ended up at the sanctuary after her previous owner became too ill to care for her. The charity said she is 'the most cuddly Collie you will meet'. Staff are keen to get her into a home as soon as possible so she can 'soak up all the love'. Floss is looking for a pet-free home and can live with children aged 15+. Floss was initially rescued by her previous owner with an injury which resulted in her losing one of her legs. However, the charity said she doesn’t let this stop her at all. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary