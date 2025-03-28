The charity has shared details of its dogs desperate for a second chance at happiness.
A Labrador, a Collie and a Springer Spaniel are among the cute pups waiting to be taken home.
1. Milo - two-year-old Labrador
Milo is looking for an owner who can handle a stronger dog. He can be dominant around other dogs but could live with another female pooch. He could also live with children aged 12+. The charity said he will make 'an excellent companion' and is 'always happy'. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
2. Lola - eight-year-old Springer Spaniel
Lola has been at the sanctuary since mid-March and sadly hasn’t had any interest. Despite this, she is 'such a happy dog all the time'. Lola would suit a pet-free home, though the charity said they would be happy to see if she got on well with another dog. Any children in her home should be aged 12+, and she is looking for owners who are used to high-energy dogs and slobber! The charity said she has formed a habit of chasing shadows due to a lack of interaction in her previous home. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
3. Floss - eight-year-old Collie
Floss ended up at the sanctuary after her previous owner became too ill to care for her. The charity said she is 'the most cuddly Collie you will meet'. Staff are keen to get her into a home as soon as possible so she can 'soak up all the love'. Floss is looking for a pet-free home and can live with children aged 15+. Floss was initially rescued by her previous owner with an injury which resulted in her losing one of her legs. However, the charity said she doesn’t let this stop her at all. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
4. Dave - 14-year-old Terrier
Dave is the oldest resident at the sanctuary. Sadly, a change in circumstances in his previous home means he's looking for a new family. He’s a very sweet boy who loves snacks. He's good with other dogs and cats, and can be rehomed with children aged six and above. The sanctuary said he lost his eye due to a bee sting. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.