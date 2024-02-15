Co-op staff walk from Battle to Hastings for charity

Platinum Champion Lord Brett joins the Coop team on their charity store to store walk

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined a group of intrepid staff from Co-op on a sponsored charity walk in support of Barnardos the children's charity.

The staff walked from their Battle store to their Parkstone Road store in Hastings where Brett McLean joined them and walked in the rain to their Ore Village Store.

The walkers then proceeded to London Road store in St. Leonard's and finished the walk at their store in Bohemia Road in Hastings.

Platinum Champion at Coop Parkstone Road store

Store manager Ashley Hawkins said: " At Co-op we like to put back into our communities, as such we came up with the idea of a store to store sponsored walk in aid of our charity of the year for 2024 Barnardos. "

Store employee Martin Woodfine said: "It was a great day, wet but great, we were grateful to Brett who gave us all a boost on route and hope we reach our target."

Brett said: "It was wonderful to join the Co-op team on their charity walk today which helped raise funds and awareness for the Barnardos Children's Charity.

It was interesting to learn how Co-op also supports many local organisations and charities and how they add value to our local community. "