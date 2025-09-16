Coastal Twirlers complete sponsored walk to help Hastings Lifeboat

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
Members of Hastings Coastal Twirlers braved windy weather on Saturday September 13 to take part in a sponsored walk to raise money for the RNLI.

The Twirlers decided to stage the event as part of the celebrations to mark the group’s 40th year.

They walked from opposite the Bo Peep pub in St Leonards, to the Stade, performing their routines on the seafront and finishing at the lifeboat station.

Their efforts raised £500 for Hastings RNLI.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

