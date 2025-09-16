Coastal Twirlers complete sponsored walk to help Hastings Lifeboat

The Twirlers decided to stage the event as part of the celebrations to mark the group’s 40th year.
They walked from opposite the Bo Peep pub in St Leonards, to the Stade, performing their routines on the seafront and finishing at the lifeboat station.
Their efforts raised £500 for Hastings RNLI.
Pictures by Andrew Clifton.
