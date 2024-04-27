Coastguard and RNLI dispatched to stricken boat in Shoreham
The coastguard and the RNLI have been dispatched to a boat taking on water in Shoreham this afternoon (Saturday, April 27).
They received reports over the last hour or two about a vessel sinking slowly into the water by the Old Toll Bridge in Shoreham.
Members of the public spotted the vessel taking on water by the bridge.
Shoreham RNLI and Shoreham Coastguard have been sent out to investigate.
We will have more on this story as we get it.
