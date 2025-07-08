Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coastguard and Sussex Police attending 'ongoing incident' at West Wittering

By Connor Gormley
Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
Sussex Police, the RNLI and the Coastguard have been called to an incident at West Wittering today (July 08).

Sussex World has heard that emergency services in the area are looking for a missing swimmer, but neither the Coastguard or Sussex Police have been able to confirm.

Responding to a request for comment, a Coastguard spokesperson had this to say: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to an incident at West Wittering which was reported just after 11.30am today (8 July).

“Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Littlehampton have been sent, together with a search and rescue helicopter and the fixed wing aircraft as well as RNLI lifeboats from Hayling and Sussex Police.

“The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

Sussex Police have also been contacted for comment.

Photos: Eddie Mitchell.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceRNLI
