Coastguard and Sussex Police attending 'ongoing incident' at West Wittering

Sussex World has heard that emergency services in the area are looking for a missing swimmer, but neither the Coastguard or Sussex Police have been able to confirm.

Responding to a request for comment, a Coastguard spokesperson had this to say: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to an incident at West Wittering which was reported just after 11.30am today (8 July).

“Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Littlehampton have been sent, together with a search and rescue helicopter and the fixed wing aircraft as well as RNLI lifeboats from Hayling and Sussex Police.

“The incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

Sussex Police have also been contacted for comment.

Photos: Eddie Mitchell.

