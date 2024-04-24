Coastguard Helicopter and Eastbourne RNLI crews called in missing person search
Crews from Eastbourne RNLI as well as crews from Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard’s were called in search for the possible missing person.
Coastguard Helicopter 'Rescue 163' alongside police officers were also on the scene in the search.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our D-Class 'David H' launched on service today (Tuesday 23 April) to conduct a search for a possible missing person.
"The ILB crew, joined by members from Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard, Newhaven Coastguard , the Coastguard Helicopter from Lydd 'Rescue 163' and police officers.
"A detailed search was carried out between Sovereign Harbour and Birling Gap in perfect search conditions.
"After a few hours, the Inshore Lifeboat was stood down by HM Coastguard with nothing found.
"This was the 45th time our lifeboat crew launched on service this year.”
