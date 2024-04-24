Coastguard Helicopter and Eastbourne RNLI crews called in missing person search

The Coastguard helicopter and crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called in the search of a missing person on Tuesday (April 23).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:55 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:55 BST
Crews from Eastbourne RNLI as well as crews from Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard’s were called in search for the possible missing person.

Coastguard Helicopter 'Rescue 163' alongside police officers were also on the scene in the search.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our D-Class 'David H' launched on service today (Tuesday 23 April) to conduct a search for a possible missing person.

The Coastguard helicopter and crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called in the search of a missing person on Tuesday (April 23). Picture: Eastbourne RNLIThe Coastguard helicopter and crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called in the search of a missing person on Tuesday (April 23). Picture: Eastbourne RNLI
The Coastguard helicopter and crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called in the search of a missing person on Tuesday (April 23). Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

"The ILB crew, joined by members from Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard, Newhaven Coastguard , the Coastguard Helicopter from Lydd 'Rescue 163' and police officers.

"A detailed search was carried out between Sovereign Harbour and Birling Gap in perfect search conditions.

"After a few hours, the Inshore Lifeboat was stood down by HM Coastguard with nothing found.

"This was the 45th time our lifeboat crew launched on service this year.”

