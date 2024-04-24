Coastguard Helicopter and Eastbourne RNLI crews called in missing person search

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Eastbourne RNLI as well as crews from Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard’s were called in search for the possible missing person.

Coastguard Helicopter 'Rescue 163' alongside police officers were also on the scene in the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our D-Class 'David H' launched on service today (Tuesday 23 April) to conduct a search for a possible missing person.

The Coastguard helicopter and crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called in the search of a missing person on Tuesday (April 23). Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

"The ILB crew, joined by members from Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard, Newhaven Coastguard , the Coastguard Helicopter from Lydd 'Rescue 163' and police officers.

"A detailed search was carried out between Sovereign Harbour and Birling Gap in perfect search conditions.

"After a few hours, the Inshore Lifeboat was stood down by HM Coastguard with nothing found.