Coastguard helicopter called to rescue missing person in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Battling torrential rain, the helicopter was launched alongside Eastbourne RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat ‘David H’ in response to a report of a person missing to the west of Eastbourne.
Following a search, the person was successfully located by the helicopter and taken to the waiting ambulance crews.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) 'David H' launched on service at 12:40pm in response to a missing person to the west of Eastbourne.
“The ILB made best speed to the area in torrential rain and arrived on scene along side the coastguard helicopter from Lydd 'Rescue 163', and Coastguard Rescue Officers from Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven.
“Rescue 163 quickly located the casualty and performed a winch rescue, as the casualty was in a difficult location, and was handed over to waiting ambulance crews.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.