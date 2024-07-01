Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coastguard helicopter was called to help in the search of a missing person at sea in Eastbourne.

Battling torrential rain, the helicopter was launched alongside Eastbourne RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat ‘David H’ in response to a report of a person missing to the west of Eastbourne.

Following a search, the person was successfully located by the helicopter and taken to the waiting ambulance crews.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) 'David H' launched on service at 12:40pm in response to a missing person to the west of Eastbourne.

“The ILB made best speed to the area in torrential rain and arrived on scene along side the coastguard helicopter from Lydd 'Rescue 163', and Coastguard Rescue Officers from Eastbourne, Birling Gap and Newhaven.