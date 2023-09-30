BREAKING
Coastguard on the hunt for missing woman off the coast of Worthing

Coastguard teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton are searching for a woman off the coast of Worthing, after receiving a call earlier today (September 30).
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
A spokesperson for the UK Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call just before 12:15 this afternoon (30 September) reporting a swimmer potentially in difficulty in the water off Worthing.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton, Shoreham lifeboat, Worthing beach office personnel and a coastguard search a rescue helicopter was sent.

“After thorough searches and investigations, it was concluded that there were no persons missing.”

