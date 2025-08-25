Coastguard rescues pooch stuck in the mud in Bosham

The pooch was eventually returned home for a much-needed rest. Photo credit: Coastguard.

The Coastguard rescued a distressed pooch which had managed to get itself stuck in mud in Bosham this weekend.

Teams were called to the incident on August 23, and said they arrived to find the dog wearing a harness and a lead, but with no owners in sight.

"We monitored the dog for a while and spoke to members of public who told us it wasn't stuck in the mud as it had been moving around but it was very nervous,” a spokesperson said.

"We requested the backup of another mud team and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team were both tasked to support us. Once all units were on scene 4 mud Technicians were deployed onto the mud and salt marshes and they managed to encourage the nervous dog to head to the land.

“The rest of the teams were then able to surround the dog, we then very slowly and patiently waited for the dog to trust us with help of some tasty treats to get close enough to us, to be able to then get his lead.”

It turned out the dog had been out on a walk with a sitter when it ran off and couldn’t get him back. Friends of the owner arrived on scene just as the Coastguard got hold of him and took him home for a well-needed rest.