Coastguard still searching for man missing from yacht which left from Brighton

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

The Coastguard is still looking for a man who went overboard on a yacht travelling from Brighton to Swansea

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vessel was travelling to Swansea via Falmouth in Cornwall and its believed the man went overboard last night (April 19).

The Irish Coast Guard received a call at about 10.55pm, and a rescue helicopter from UK’s HM Coastguard, as well as a fixed wing aircraft, sent to help.

The search is ongoing today, and the Coast Guard say the man is believed to have gone overboard 16 nautical miles south of Dunmore East.