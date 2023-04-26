Edit Account-Sign Out
Coastguards warning after dog goes over cliffs at Hastings

Hastings Coastguards are warning dog owners to keep their pets on a lead when walking on cliff tops after a dog had to be rescued from cliffs above Rock-a-Nore.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

The incident happened on Sunday. A Coastguard spokesman said: “The team were tasked to support East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after reports of a dog having gone over cliffs in the Old Town.

"As we arrived on the scene the Fire Service had managed to locate the dog without the need for a rope rescue and we were able to return it unharmed to its owners.

"As the summer approaches, we would remind people to keep their dogs on leads when walking near cliffs.”

Dog rescued from cliffs at Rock-a-NoreDog rescued from cliffs at Rock-a-Nore
Earlier this month a family and their four dogs had to be rescued from cliffs at Fairlight , after being cut off by the incoming tide.

