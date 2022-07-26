Andrew Knight has spent more than 40 years importing, roasting, blending and distributing coffee to high-end coffee aficionados around the world.
The 72-year-old has opened The Espresso Room in the station after being alerted to the vacant unit by the council.
Andrew said: “I love everything to do with coffee and when Costa Coffee pulled out of Lewes train station an opportunity presented itself.
“I feel Lewes is a town that’s very supportive of independent coffee shops, while also appreciating really good coffee.”
Andrew was responsible for supplying coffee to Harrods and many other high-end outlets throughout the UK.
The caffeine expert has also opened a new wood-fire pizza oven restaurant in the archway by the station.
He said: “It was the ideal spot for a wood-fired pizza oven. It was so unique it was too good an opportunity to pass on.