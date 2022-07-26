Andrew Knight has spent more than 40 years importing, roasting, blending and distributing coffee to high-end coffee aficionados around the world.

The 72-year-old has opened The Espresso Room in the station after being alerted to the vacant unit by the council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew said: “I love everything to do with coffee and when Costa Coffee pulled out of Lewes train station an opportunity presented itself.

The 72-year-old has opened The Espresso Room in the station after being alerted to the vacant unit by the council.

“I feel Lewes is a town that’s very supportive of independent coffee shops, while also appreciating really good coffee.”

Andrew was responsible for supplying coffee to Harrods and many other high-end outlets throughout the UK.

The caffeine expert has also opened a new wood-fire pizza oven restaurant in the archway by the station.

He said: “It was the ideal spot for a wood-fired pizza oven. It was so unique it was too good an opportunity to pass on.

“When I was based in London had often visited East Sussex, and Lewes, in particular, stood out for its independent and bijou culinary offerings so I’m now thrilled to be part of this community.”

Andrew opened Fuoco Pizza early this year, with the restaurant open every Thursday to Sunday.