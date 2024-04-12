Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I met up with the dippers at the Felpham boat ramp, they have sessions all along the coast, this one worked best for me. The ladies I found there were lovely! Very accommodating, they welcomed me warmly – which was ideal as it was really cold!

After a few introductions Jan and a couple of the others ran me through some first timer advice; go in slowly, splash the water over your arms and chest and most importantly get dressed fast into multiple layers and drink the hot drink I’d brought with me.

Everyone started getting ready to go and it was then that I noticed how much gear everyone had. Those fancy towel robe coats, goggles, swimming caps, gloves and shoes. It might not sound like a lot but it was enough to make me even more anxious than I already was. I did have wetsuit shoes, something I was very grateful for later on.

As we waded out in the water I got as far as my knees and wondered if I was making a terrible mistake. Some of the others were already in the bigger waves, the surf going over their heads as they laughed and whooped giving me a confidence boost to push myself further so I could have some of that fun too. I made it past my waist, splashing the cold water on my arms and chest like Jan had told me to and in no time at all I was up to my chest, the waves splashing my face and I felt great. Like I’d conquered something monumental. The group were shouting well done, and giving me ear to ear grins and a thumbs up, we were together in something unique, all knowing what the other had had to go through to get this far.

Within a few moments I started to feel pins and needles from my elbows to my hands. The tingly feeling soon turned to a stinging pain and I decided my dip was over. I started to make my way back to the shore accompanied by more cheers and shouts of well done. The feeling in my arms went away almost immediately and I briefly thought of going back in.

Just like the group had told me to I dried quickly and got my layers on feeling so alive, in a small cocoon of ecstasy that drove the cold away while I sipped my thermos coffee. I wanted to stay and chat but I finally started to feel cold so I said my goodbyes, made my way to my car and the promise of a warm shower. The whole drive home I couldn’t stop thinking about my dip and stated planning the next one in my head. I was hooked.