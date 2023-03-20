Competition was fierce at the spring flower show held by Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society on Saturday, with only one point separating the winner from the runner-up for two key trophies.

Show secretary David Donovan said the chill and rain of March suppressed the development of garden flowers, particularly daffodils, so it was not the greatest spring show but there were 24 exhibitors, including a few newcomers, and 139 entries across the schedule. About 75 visitors attended to see the competitive display and the assorted side stalls.

David added: "There were some good things to be seen on the benches beyond a relatively few daffodils. The most competitive class horticulturally was for three florets of hellebore floated on water, noted for the delicate tracery of veins in the flower. There was a range of pot plants, foliage and flowering with cacti and succulents but such was the season that vegetables were barely represented. Once again, cookery was the most consistently-supported section, whether jars of marmalade, vegetarian starters or loaves of bread. The flower arrangements were worth a look, just to peruse the interpretation of the class titles, and the photographic images were a focal point for visitors. There were two or three quite excellent soft handicraft entries but a mere two children’s entries.”

Eva Pendreich, chairperson, conducted the awards ceremony and introduced the vice-president, Stella Whitelock. Mr Donovan won both the Harry March Cup for most points in the horticultural classes and the Pratt Trophy for successes in cookery, each being one by just one point. The Junior Spring Cup was awarded jointly to Ted Coomber, ten, and his eight-year-old sister Mabel, who won a first prize each. Other first prize winners were Roy Phillips, David Stubbings, Eva Pendreich, John Smith, Anne Hollis, Elaine Cordingley, Mary Liverman, Pam Collie, Margaret Elkin, Katharine Horwood, Liesma Mezulis, Alan Thew, Elizabeth Stewart and Rebecca Lewis.

The next flower show in Yapton will be held on June 17 with the early summer show.

